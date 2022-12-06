TaylorMade’s P-Series irons: What you need to know | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

That doesn’t mean the Irons are devoid of tech. The Irons are forged from 1025 carbon steel with machine-milled faces with aggressive grooves. The P•7MC and P•7MB Irons also use a compact grain forging process that, according to TaylorMade, uses up to two to three times the pressure normally used in forged irons. The additional force decreases the grain size to improve the overall properties of the metal. The high pressure forging also reduces the need for hand polishing, allowing for a repeatable, precise geometry—which is exactly what you want in an iron for players with mad skills.