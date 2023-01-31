TaylorMade Vs Callaway | Golf Monthly

TaylorMade Vs Callaway – Gloves Are Off In The Battle For The Best Driver Of 2023

The battle of the 2023 drivers is well and truly underway following the launch of the Callaway Paradym (opens in new tab) and TaylorMade Stealth 2 drivers (opens in new tab). These two brands certainly know how to grab attention and raise anticipation within the golfing world even before the clubs are available to put in the bag.

