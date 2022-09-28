TaylorMade TP5 vs TP5x Golf Ball

TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Golf Ball

The new 2021 TaylorMade TP5 is a virtually faultless ball in every area of ​​performance and should prove to be especially popular for those who play a lot of competitive golf. Most notably, the feel this golf ball delivers leaves a lasting impression.

For

  • Superb short game control Excellent low-spin
  • High launching ball flight

Against

  • Players with low spin may not see as much benefit

TaylorMade 2021 TP5x Golf Ball

The 2021 TP5x golf ball does a good job of blending tour performance and feel in a low-spinning golf ball that offers a firmer feel. Made with a 322 dimple pattern, the ball aims to give a slightly lower launch, with less drag, to create more of a rainbow flight.

For

  • Firmer feel
  • Good stability in the wind
  • Premium urethane cover

Against

  • Less spin around greens than TP5

TaylorMade TP5 vs TP5x Golf Ball: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

TaylorMade is one of the most recognized brands in golf, with an array of Major winners putting their equipment in play. The company may be known for pushing the boundaries, producing some of the best golf drivers, best golf irons and best putters on the market, but its golf balls have become a name synonymous with quality as well.

Looking at the range, there are so many different golf balls to choose from. Whether you are after the cheaper Tour Response, or the premium TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x, there is something for everyone.

