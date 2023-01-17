TaylorMade Stealth 2 vs Callaway Paradym Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver

For

  • Refined, elegant aesthetics
  • Produces a lively, consistent feel
  • Ample forgiveness for the better player
  • Still able to shape shots

Against

  • Minimal distance gains over the previous generation

For

  • Premium, high-tech aesthetics
  • Lively feel through impact
  • Impressive mix of speed and consistency

Against

  • Not a huge leap forward over the previous generation

The battle between TaylorMade and Callaway drivers is one that has been ongoing for years, with the 2023 offerings seeing the TaylorMade Stealth 2 going up against the Callaway Paradym (opens in new tab) as two of the strongest contenders within the best golf driver (opens in new tab) category.

Both companies certainly have strong reputations when it comes to drivers, with both producing some of the most forgiving drivers (opens in new tab) and best golf drivers for distance (opens in new tab) that money can buy, but how do their latest releases stack up against one another, and which one would be best for your game?

