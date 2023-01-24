TaylorMade Signs Former Good Good Stars Micah Morris And Grant Horvat

TaylorMade has announced two more additions after already signing up Major winners Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson so far in 2023.

Micah Morris and Grant Horvat, formerly of Good Good, have signed with the brand following their departure from the popular YouTube channel that has grown to have more than 1m subscribers.

