TaylorMade P-Series Irons are Fairway Jockey

Three soon-to-be-released Irons from TaylorMade have already achieved cult-level status, with many Golfers already clamoring for some of the best-looking new Irons we’ve seen in years from the Carlsbad-based golf company. To ensure you get your set as fast as possible, three of these newbies are available for pre-order right now on Fairway Jockey. Let’s break it down.

TaylorMade P770

Featuring a forged hollow-body construction with new technologies including SpeedFoam Air for added vibration dampening, a Thru-Slot Speed ​​Pocket and Progressive Inverted Cone Technology for more distance and playability, the P770’s also come with a finely tuned FLTD CG that employs a 46g tungsten weight located in optimized locations for each iron. The refined aesthetics and clean lines of the P770 Irons are ideal for the discerning player wanting less offset in long Irons and thin, clean toplines for maximum shotmaking capabilities. They look slick but hide a ton of forgiveness.

Comes in a wide variety of custom options including shafts, loft/lie angles, grips, and SST Pure service.

TaylorMade P7MC

Designed for the player who wants the look and feel of a one-piece forged iron that packs a hint of added forgiveness, The P7MC Irons are built via TaylorMade’s Compact Grain Forging process that uses 2,000 tons of pressure, more than double the industry standard. The additional force gives TaylorMade an added level of control at a micro level, resulting in a tighter grain structure for a buttery soft feel. It’s as playable as you can get in a clean, forged cavity-back design.

Taylor Made P7MB

These are the Irons you want if you want maximum workability in a beautifully crafted forged iron. The muscle-back design of the P7MB employs the same Compact Grain Forging process with 1025 carbon steel 5X forged using a 2,000-ton press engineered to produce a tighter, more compact grain structure with fewer defects. As for feel, its as smooth as it gets in a fully forged blade, lending a soft sensation on solid strikes and just enough feedback on miss-hits. Comes in a compact shape with minimal offset and a thin topline for laser-like shotmaking precision.

