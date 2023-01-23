TaylorMade Golf Company Joins PopStroke and Tiger Woods to Elevate Golf’s Leading Putting and Entertainment Experience

TaylorMade Golf Company has made a material investment in PopStroke, a cutting-edge putting and casual dining concept that merges a technologically advanced competitive golf environment with food and beverage. With the newly announced partnership, TaylorMade joins an ownership team that includes PopStroke Entertainment Group and Tiger Woods. Founded by former Wall Street Executive Greg Bartoli, in just four short years PopStroke has become the leading putting entertainment experience in golf. With five locations in Florida, one in Houston, Texas, and two venues under construction in Arizona, the company has an aggressive growth strategy that will bring this immersive putting experience to golfers around the country – and eventually the globe. PopStroke aims to introduce a wider audience to the game in a more dynamic, affordable and less intimidating way. The goal is to Foster indelible experiences for guests of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds by bringing friends and families together to enjoy the game of golf. Each PopStroke venue will be outfitted with special edition TaylorMade golf balls for patrons to use on the putting course and take home as a keepsake. In addition, premium TaylorMade rental putters will be available to further elevate the golfing experience. Beyond the upscale putting courses, PopStroke offers experiential dining with a full-service restaurant, multiple sports bars, private event spaces, a Playground for kids, various Gaming experiences and more. With the investment in PopStroke, TaylorMade’s CEO David Abeles will now join the Board of Directors, which also includes PopStroke CEO Greg Bartoli, TGR Ventures CFO Christopher Hubman and Chairman of NBC Sports Group Pete Bevacqua.

“I am extremely excited to partner with TaylorMade as we continue PopStroke’s rapid expansion,” said Tiger Woods. “TaylorMade has been a great and Trusted partner of mine for many years, and I couldn’t be happier to expand my partnership with David and his team. I have spent my entire career growing the game of golf, and I know that TaylorMade will enhance the guest experience at PopStroke as we continue to introduce millions of guests to the game that I love.”