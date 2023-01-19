TaylorMade bolsters LPGA Tour staff, signs 12-time Winner Brooke Henderson | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags
As rumored for a couple of weeks, Brooke Henderson has formally agreed to a multiyear contract with TaylorMade to play its clubs, ball and use a TaylorMade staff bag. The signing comes on the heels of the company inking another LPGA star, Nelly Korda, earlier in the week. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
A 12-time Winner on the LPGA Tour (including a pair of major championships), Henderson is among the LPGA’s elite, currently ranked No. 7 in the world. After switching to TaylorMade’s TP5x ball last year she racked up two victories and 10 top-10 finishes. One of the wins was her second major title at the Amundi Evian Championship.
“Brooke is a terrific athlete and one of the fiercest competitors in the game, and we are excited to see her continue to excel on the course while representing TaylorMade,” said David Abeles, president and CEO for TaylorMade. “She is already one of the most recognizable and successful Athletes on the LPGA Tour. The sky is the limit for her to elevate her game and profile within the world of golf.”
Henderson, who has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the world, will have a bagful of TaylorMade equipment in play when she tees it up at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona GC in Orlando. As for the specific clubs, her Woods will be the company’s new Stealth 2 Plus model (driver, Fairway woods) with a Stealth 2 Rescue club. The Irons will be the P790 along with a trio of Milled Grind 3 wedges. The putter is a center-shafted Spider GT model and Henderson will continue to use the TP5x ball.
“As a player, consistency with my driver and control with my Irons are key,” Henderson said in a statement released by the company. “I love hitting driver because power is a big part of my game, and Stealth 2 Plus has helped me add distance, which is always great. With the Irons and wedges, I could quickly feel how much control I had with each swing. I’m excited for a full season with TaylorMade equipment in the bag and to continue building on what we started with the golf ball.”
.