TaylorMade bolsters LPGA Tour staff, signs 12-time Winner Brooke Henderson | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

Henderson, who has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the world, will have a bagful of TaylorMade equipment in play when she tees it up at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona GC in Orlando. As for the specific clubs, her Woods will be the company’s new Stealth 2 Plus model (driver, Fairway woods) with a Stealth 2 Rescue club. The Irons will be the P790 along with a trio of Milled Grind 3 wedges. The putter is a center-shafted Spider GT model and Henderson will continue to use the TP5x ball.