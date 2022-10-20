Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights gets Thursday Night Football preview on Amazon Prime

If a friend who has never seemed to care about sports is suddenly asking how to stream Thursday’s football game, or how long a quarter lasts, there’s a simple reason. It’s Taylor Swift’s night, the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints just happen to be on the field.

Swift said fans can expect the first glimpse at her eagerly awaited 10th studio album, Midnightsduring the Amazon Prime video stream of Thursday Night Football. The album is set to drop hours later, when the clock strikes Midnight on Oct. 21.

“They just talked about Taylor Swift being on the next TNF and my girl has never been so interested to watch a football game,” one user said is Twitter.

Never one to miss out on a marketing play, Swift has been dropping hints and teases about the new album for the last month, including track titles and merch reveals. But Thursday will mark the first hint of music Swifties will get. Last week, Swift gave fans a look at her itinerary with an Instagram post that showed the album’s eight-day rollout schedule.

It starts with Thursday Night Football and ends with two music video premieres and an appearance on the Graham Norton talk show.

On Twitter, Swifties are bracing themselves to care about the NFL for the first time — besides the Super Bowl Halftime show, obviously. Thanks to her handy schedule, fans know they only have to tune in at the third quarter.

The New Orleans Saints will play the Arizona Cardinals Thursday starting at 8:15 pm

Swift told fans her teaser trailer will play during the third quarter but did not specify exactly when. Football game broadcasts usually last about three hours and change.

To be safe, your best bet is to tune in near Halftime — around the 80- or 90-minute mark (9:35 to 9:45 pm-ish).

Thursday Night Football has a streaming deal with Amazon Prime this year. To watch Swift’s Premiere during the game, you’re going to need Prime access. If you don’t have it yourself:

After football is out of the way, Swift’s entire album will premiere Friday. It is available for pre-order on her website and being sold on pretty much any platform music is sold on. Retailers will have physical copies, including select stores with special variants in different colors and with extra songs.

OK, that’s all you need to know, so buckle up and go sports!