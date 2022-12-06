Taylor Swift ticket raffle set to benefit Valley arts organization
If you were one of the people left empty-handed when Taylor Swift concert tickets went on sale, there’s still hope you could see the pop superstar live.
Students Motivated by the Arts and the Mohn Family are raffling off two VIP Floor Seat tickets to the Taylor Swift concert at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., for June 16, 2023.
The tickets were donated to SMARTS through Larry Mohn III and Sarra Mohn specifically to be used to raise funds for future programming. Both Mohn children have taken SMARTS classes.
SMARTS, a Youngstown-based community art school that provides access and early training in the arts for our region’s PK-12 youth with a focus on underserved populations, is raffling 1,000 chances at $100 each, to win the pair of Taylor Swift tickets online https ://one.bidpal.net/taylorswift.
These tickets cost the donor $1,110 each and give the buyer one in a thousand chances to win.
Chances to win these tickets will be available online and in person from December 6, 2022 through January 31, 2023 with the drawing on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
In the event that the concert is canceled or dates are changed, SMARTS will not refund the raffle ticket donation.
If Ticketmaster offers refunds, Winner will instead win face value of the pair (2) of tickets; $2,200 total.
There will be 1,000 chances to win this pair of tickets.
If the tickets sell out prior to January 31, 2023, an earlier drawing date will be announced.
You can also purchase a chance to win the tickets at SMARTS during regular business hours at Ohio One, 25 East Boardman St, First Fl, Youngstown, OH, 44503.
“As a past board member of SMARTS, I have seen first-hand the work that goes into the day-to-day operations. Music and performance are areas of focus for SMARTS, so it made sense for SMARTS to be the recipient of these tickets,” said Larry Mohn III.
A record-breaking 3.5 billion requests for Taylor Swift tickets were made nationwide, with 2 million tickets—the most ever for one artist in a single day—sold.
Tickets are reselling nationally for as high as $30,000, and in Pittsburgh for $5,000 each, according to Ticketmaster.
“It is no secret that these tickets are the most sought-after Christmas gift of all time…for fans of Taylor Swift, at least,” said Sarra Mohn, owner at Jet Creative.
SMARTS community art school, located in Youngstown’s Ohio One Building, provides access and early training in the arts for our region’s PK-12 youth with a focus on underserved populations.