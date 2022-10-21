Taylor Swift Teases ‘Midnights’ Album Videos On ‘Thursday Night Football’ – Deadline

As Hank Williams Jr. says at the top, “Are you ready for some Taylor Swift?”

Well, Bocephus didn’t really say that. But Taylor Swift gave football fans a thrill by previewing video clips from her new album “Midnights” on .

During the football game’s third quarter on Amazon Prime, the singer shared a teaser trailer for the new album, which bows on Friday.

“Those projects are the ‘Midnights’ music movies — the music videos I’ve made to visually explore the world of this record,” Swift said in a statement. “And I love Storytelling and songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them, and I had a fun opportunity again to work with the cinematographer Rina Yang, who was my collaborator on the ‘All Too Well’ 10-minute short film. I’m really proud of what we made.”

The trailer, which was shared on Instagram, ended with a list of Actors that will be Featured in the music videos, including Jack Antonoff, Alana Haim, Laith Ashley, Danielle Haim, Nmike Birbiglia, Este Haim, Laura Dern, Pat McGrath, John Early, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Dita Von Teese.

A second music video from “Midnights” is expected to be released on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Earlier today, Swift shared a video on Twitter and Instagram saying, “I’m going to be sharing a first look at the secret projects that I’ve been working very hard for a very long time, getting ready for the ‘Midnights’ album. And you would see it before the ‘Midnights’ album came out. So… meet me there?”

Watch the teaser trailer and its setup below.