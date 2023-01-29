Taylor salutes ‘goal-machine’ Bunny Shaw after Sheffield United display

Gareth Taylor has saluted ‘goal-machine’ Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw after the striker bagged an impressive hat-trick against Sheffield United.

By scoring three times in our 7-0 FA Cup fourth round win over the Blades, she raised her tally for the season to 16 goals in as many games in all competitions.

This has undoubtedly represented her best form for City since signing in June 2021, as she battles for the Barclays Women’s Super League golden boot during the second half of the season.

And the boss expressed his delight for his leading markswoman as she continued her red-hot form at the Academy Stadium

“Yeah [Bunny’s all-round game] was great. She linked up play very well, there was a lot of space in front of her and she dragged Defenders out, made space for Filippa and Deyna,” Taylor said.

“At the moment she’s a goal machine and she’s really enjoying playing in this team and she can see the benefits.

“If we get our build-up play right, get to the final third, we know she’s going to know for certain there’s some real chances to be had.

“I think she hit the bar a couple of times as well so it could’ve been a real Haul today, but I was really pleased for her that she got the third goal.

“You could see she was really hungry for it.”

Taylor also admitted he resisted the temptation to substitute the striker with roughly 20 minutes remaining against the Yorkshire side.

With the scoreline 5-0, and with City’s packed schedule on his mind, he explained how he momentarily thought about preserving Shaw’s fitness with the tie all-but wrapped up.

But Bunny benefited from the decision to keep her on – as she claimed the match ball on the cusp of full-time by slotting home Chloe Kelly’s neat pass into her path.

Taylor added: “She’s playing week-in week-out. It’s an easy one today maybe to take her off after 60 minutes but I thought ‘no Let’s keep her out there’.

“I think sometimes as a striker, I know myself, that when you came off for the last 20 minutes – that’s when teams tire, and you know there will be things and spaces open up.

“I think to keep her out there and playing week-in week-out, she has the confidence and she’s thriving in that space.”

Watch Taylor’s full interview via the video above!