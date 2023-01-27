Taylor Montgomery Was ‘Never Into Golf’ as a Youngster Despite His Father Running a High-Profile Course

Like many PGA Tour players, Taylor Montgomery grew up around the sport of golf. They just didn’t want any part of it as a youngster.

The Nevada native certainly had a Fantastic venue at which to practice his game as his father, Monte, who was a solid player in his own right and made a single start on the PGA Tour, has long been the director of golf at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button