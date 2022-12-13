Taylor Meyners, senior guard, Georgetown

What has been your favorite basketball memory at Georgetown?

It would have to be our trip last year to (Springfield) Missouri for Christmas. I got to bond with my teammates a lot. I got to know them more outside of playing basketball with them everyday.

Being a senior, does this season feel different than your other years?

I’m trying to soak up every minute of it. Even when something is bad, you still enjoy it because it’s your last year and you’ll never get to experience this team and the bond we have again.

What do you plan to do after you graduate?

I think I want to play basketball at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. I went there on an official visit not too long ago and really liked it. But I’m still trying to figure this out. They want me to play for them, but they don’t have a scholarship for me yet. If I waited to get a scholarship, I’d have to wait until the spring to see if somebody enters the transfer portal.

Has basketball taught you any lessons you apply to daily life?

I don’t know who told me this, but it’s the three C’s: to stay cool, calm and collected. It’s something I write on my wrist before every game. A lot of times I’d get really angry in games, but this has taught me how to be more mature in Everyday life.

Tell something about you that most people don’t know.

I’ve always been an athlete. I’ve played softball, basketball, volleyball and I ran track. … I liked softball more than basketball at one point. I also went to a private school from elementary through eighth grade (in Walburg).

