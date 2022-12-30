Taylor Huff leaves Tennessee soccer for former Coach Brian Pensky

Taylor Huff gave Tennessee soccer one season before rejoining the Coach who recruited her out of high school.

Florida State Coach Brian Pensky left Tennessee after Huff’s Spectacular freshman season. She earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors during Tennessee’s historic 20-win season in 2021. Huff had 10 goals and five assists as an Anchor for the Lady Vols’ midfield, and she was a key player in Tennessee’s SEC Tournament win last season. The Mansfield, Ohio, native has been, unquestionably, Tennessee’s most talented player since she stepped on campus in 2021.

It’s Dec. 16, Florida State announced Huff was joining the Seminoles following her First-Team All-SEC, Third-Team All-America season this fall.

Huff’s transfer is a massive loss for Tennessee, which was already losing starting midfielder Abbey Burdette to graduation. Without Huff, only Jordan Fusco and Claudia Dipasupil remain of the midfield core of the last two seasons.

