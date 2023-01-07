Taylor Hired as UW volleyball associate head coach

Jan. 6—LARAMIE — University of Wyoming volleyball head Coach Kaylee Prigge announced on Tuesday the hiring of Josh Taylor as the new associate head Coach for the Cowgirls. Taylor spent the previous four seasons as the head coach at Missouri.

In his first two seasons with Mizzou, Taylor helped lead the program to a pair of NCAA Tournament second round appearances. Prior to leading the MU program, he spent three seasons as an assistant with the Tigers.

While at Missouri, Taylor guided six student-athletes to All-SEC Accolades while Kylie Deberg was a two-time AVCA Southeast All-Region honoree and Tyanna Omazic took home the Honor in 2019.

“My family and I are extremely excited about this opportunity,” Taylor said in a news release. “I want to thank Kaylee for trusting and believing in me to assist in continuing a great tradition with the Wyoming volleyball program. Her vision and planned direction for the Cowgirls has me fired up and I can’t wait to help the program achieve its goals . I’m excited to get to Laramie and hit the ground running!”

Before his coaching career, Taylor excelled in the Collegiate and professional ranks as a player. In 2016, they competed with the US National Team at the Pan Am Cup and Olympic Training Team. Before his collegiate playing career at Pepperdine, Taylor competed with the US Junior National Team and led the team to a first-place finish at the 2010 NORCECA Men’s Junior Continental Championship.

Taylor played collegiately at Pepperdine from 2012-15, earning two AVCA All-America honors and three All-MPSF accolades. He concluded his four-year career in Malibu, California, with 1,433 career kills and 1,630 career points.

Wyoming opens spring practice in mid-January.