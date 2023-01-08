Taylor Heise scores NCAA-leading 17th goal as Gophers Crush New Hampshire – Twin Cities

Taylor Heise scored her NCAA-leading 17th goal, and Grace Zumwinkle scored twice to reach 100 career goals as No. 4 Minnesota raced past New Hampshire, 8-1, on Saturday in the final game of the East/West Showcase at Ridder Arena.

Zumwinkle, a senior from Excelsior who played for Team USA and won a silver medal last winter at the Olympics, finished with a six-point game — two goals and four assists.

Abbey Murphy added two goals and two assists, and Makayla Pahl stopped 15 shots as the Gophers won for the sixth straight time to improve to 16-3-2 overall.

Catie Skaja, Madeline Wethington, Ella Huber and Abigail Boreen also scored goals for Minnesota. Heise, the reigning Patty Kazmaier Award winner, has scored seven goals in the Gophers’ past three games, and earned 19 points in the past six.

Emily Pinto scored New Hampshire’s goal, and Ava Boutlier finished with xx saves for the Wildcats (7-16-0). In Saturday’s first game, Klára Hymlárová scored a pair of goals as St. Cloud State (13-10) beat Merrimack, 3-1.

The Gophers and Huskies each won both of their games in the showcase. Minnesota broke Saturday’s game open early, scoring three times in the first period.

Skaja started the scoring on Saturday, skating between the circles and firing at the crease to beat Boutlier to the top left corner 4 minutes, 9 seconds into the first period. Zumwinkle scored on a Rush through the right Circle to make it 2-0 at 10:18, and Wethington scored her first goal of the season on the game’s only power play, a slap shot from beyond the right Circle at 14:47.

But New Hampshire pinned the Gophers in their own end for nearly two minutes to end the first period, and the teams played even through most of the second period before Huber scored a breakout goal on an assist from Abbey Murphy to make it 4-0 at 15:08.

The Wildcats quickly shaved their deficit back down to three on Emily Pinto’s goal from the crease just 28 seconds later, but the Gophers finished the period with a goal from Murphy, who finished a Rush by batting in the rebound from a shot by Grace Zumwinkle for a 5-1 lead at 19:38.

The Gophers return with a two-game series against St. Thomas at Ridder Arena starting Friday with a 6 pm puck drop.