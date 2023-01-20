Taylor Gregory Named Volleyball Associate Head Coach

OXFORD, Miss. – Guiding the Rebels into a new era, Ole Miss volleyball head Coach Bro Henry announced the addition of Taylor Gregory as the Rebels’ associate head Coach Friday.

With success as a player at the Collegiate and international level to go along with five years of NCAA coaching experience, Gregory brings a strong knowledge of the game and Championship culture to Oxford and Ole Miss volleyball.

“I am very excited to add Taylor to our staff,” said Henry. “He has a Wealth of knowledge that he has gained from being a successful athlete and coach, and he is one of the best defensively minded coaches I have had the Pleasure of knowing. Taylor will positively impact the training, game planning and culture of Ole Miss Volleyball. He is determined to make our program successful in the SEC and understands how important it is to facilitate the student-athlete experience on and off the court. I am so excited to welcome Taylor, his wife Delainey and little girl Murphy to Oxford and the Ole Miss Family.”

Gregory joins the Rebels from San José State, where he served as an Assistant Coach and recruiting coordinator. In just four years with the Spartans, he helped turn the program around, Guiding San José State to a 40-19 record over the last two seasons, including SJSU’s first 20-win season in more than 20 years. Gregory also coached 11 student-athletes that went on to receive All-Mountain West honors, leading the conference in each of the past two seasons with four honorees.

In 2022, he helped lead the Spartans to their most successful season in the Mountain West, finishing with a 21-9 overall record and second place finish in the league with a 14-4 mark and advancing to the Mountain West Championship for the first time in program history. Gregory’s defense was among the conference’s best, ranking fifth with 2.28 blocks per set (91St nationally) and 13.15 digs per set. The 2021 campaign saw San José State post a 19-10 record and third-place finish in the conference standings while ranking first in the Mountain West with 15.17 digs per set.

Working specifically as the Spartans’ defensive coordinator, Gregory mentored the middle blockers and liberos at San José State. This past season, he helped libero Sarah Smevog tally the second-most digs in a Spartan uniform and ninth all-time in Mountain West history with 1,734 career digs and middle Blocker Jiana Lawson record 109.0 total blocks, the ninth-most in the conference, and 164 kills at a .313 clip.

Prior to San José State, he was a Volunteer Assistant Coach at Seattle University for the 2018 Women’s team and the Assistant Coach for the men’s team at Golden West College for the 2018 season. He also worked at Team Rockstar Volleyball Club, where he was the head coach for the 16 Mizuno team, among others.

A two-time All-American and three-time All-Conference honoree, Gregory played collegiately at Long Beach State, where he finished his career as one of the most decorated middle blockers in program history. Over his four-year career, he amassed 500 total blocks, the fifth most in program history. As a freshman with the 49ers, he led the Nation in blocks per set and ranked second in the category during his junior season. Gregory also boasts success on the international stage, serving as a member of the US Men’s Junior National Team for the 2013 FIVB U21 World Championship in Turkey.

Off the court, Gregory served as the President and Vice President of the Long Beach State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), helping represent all Athletes at the university and Enhancing the student-athlete experience.

“My family and I could not be more excited for the opportunity to join this program and community here at Ole Miss,” said Gregory. “I am eager to get on campus and start building relationships with our athletes, coaches, and support staff.

“I want to thank Coach Henry for trusting my ability as a Coach and a person to be a part of the Championship culture she is building here in Oxford. I also want to thank Director of Athletics Keith Carter and SWA Jennifer Saxon for their support of Bre and her vision for this program. It was apparent through this process that they are invested in our student-athletes and helping us create a winning program!”

The Saugus, California native graduated from Long Beach State in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology. He is married to Delainey Gregory, who was a four-year player for the Long Beach State indoor and beach volleyball teams and former Assistant Coach at San José State. The two are also joined in Oxford with their daughter Murphy.

Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissVB, Facebook at Ole Miss Volleyball, and on Instagram at @olemissvb.