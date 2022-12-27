Taylor Fritz reflects on career-best season, sets Grand Slam goal for 2023

In a Stellar 2022 season, Taylor Fritz achieved all the goals he had set for himself — and some more. From being outside the Top 20 at the start of 2022 to now being considered a serious contender at many of the biggest tournaments in 2023, Fritz is proud of all he has achieved this past season. However, he is far from satisfied as he aims to scale greater heights next season.

Fritz, the current American No. 1 in men’s tennis, won his maiden Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters along with two other titles, broke into the Top 10 and also qualified for the ATP Finals. He then went a step further, beating the likes of Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime to make the semifinals of his country’s ATP Finals campaign.

Reflecting on his 2022 season, the 25-year-old said he couldn’t be happier as it was undoubtedly the best year of his career so far.

“I would say this year worked great for me. I hit all the goals that I set out to achieve. I can be Greedy and say I wanted it to be even better, but I really can’t complain with achieving a lot of the things I set out to do this year,” he said in a recent interview with the LA Times.

While 2022 was great, Taylor Fritz has already set his sights on the future and has set some big goals for next year. Opening up about the same, the World No. 9 stated that he now aims to move into the Top 5 while also reaching at least one Grand Slam final. While winning a Major would be the sweetest cherry on the cake, Fritz will worry about winning the final once he gets there.

“I want to be top five in the world and I want to have a big, deep run at a Grand Slam, maybe make a Grand Slam final. Win, obviously, but make a final,” Fritz expressed.

He wants to carry forward the positive feelings from last season into the new season, throughout which he wants to be healthy.

“Start there. And I just want to keep playing the tennis I’ve been playing and not put too much pressure on myself. And I’d like to stay healthy, as well,” the American added.

Taylor Fritz excited to see his portrayal in Netflix’s new tennis series