Taylor Bridges Earns Master of Arts in the Liberal Arts – LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU Women’s tennis standout Taylor Bridges earned her Master of Arts in the Liberal Arts degree from LSU on Friday.

Bridges, a native of Mesa, Arizona, was a four-year member of the LSU Women’s tennis from 2018-2022 after transferring in from North Carolina State. In her time as a Tiger, she picked up 58 singles wins and 69 doubles wins while primarily playing on the top courts.

She opened her LSU career with a 21-11 singles record in the 2018-19 season, including a team-high 16 wins in the spring. Bridges then carried momentum into the next season, where she posted a 16-6 singles record and playing at the No. 1 singles spot for the Tigers before the season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 season was a historic one for the LSU Women’s tennis program as they ranked as high as No. 8 in the team rankings and Hosted an NCAA Regional for the first time in program history. Bridges led from the front for the Tigers that season as she earned 14 singles wins on the year and played at the No. 1 singles spot while also earning a team-high 20 wins in doubles play while teaming with three different partners.

Bridges racked up numerous individual accolades through her LSU career, including the 2019 ITA Southern Regional singles champion, 2020 LSWA Player of the Year, 2021 All-SEC Second Team and a berth in the 2021 NCAA Singles Championship. She rose as high as No. 33 in the ITA singles rankings.