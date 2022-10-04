Tayanna Jones an X-factor for Buffs – BuffZone

It doesn’t take long in watching Tayanna Jones play basketball to realize that she is blessed with athleticism.

Fitting that athleticism into the framework of team basketball has been her challenge since coming to Colorado as a transfer in 2020, however.

Now a fifth-year senior, Jones and the Buffaloes are hoping she has put it all together for a successful 2022-23 campaign.

