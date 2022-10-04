Tayanna Jones an X-factor for Buffs – BuffZone

It doesn’t take long in watching Tayanna Jones play basketball to realize that she is blessed with athleticism.

Fitting that athleticism into the framework of team basketball has been her challenge since coming to Colorado as a transfer in 2020, however.

Now a fifth-year senior, Jones and the Buffaloes are hoping she has put it all together for a successful 2022-23 campaign.

“Tay would be someone that you would consider an X-factor,” CU head Coach JR Payne said. “She is, by far, one of the most athletic players I’ve ever coached. It’s been a challenge for Tay since she got here trying to really get into system-style basketball, which is, of course, what college basketball is. It’s been neat to see her grow in that.”

At North Johnston (NC) High School and in two seasons at Georgetown, Jones was allowed to rely on her athleticism. She was two-time team MVP in high school and was a reliable player off the bench at Georgetown. At CU, she was asked to fit into a system.

“I think is has just been something that Coach J’s been teaching me about the small Fundamentals that, I wouldn’t say I didn’t understand, I just didn’t do it at my previous school and in high school,” Jones said . “I think that’s something, it definitely was hard when I first got here.”

In two seasons at CU, she has appeared in 47 games as a role player, averaging 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. Last season, she played fewer minutes than in 2020-21, but made a career-best 46% of her shots.

All players from the 2019-20 season were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That has allowed Jones to get one more season of college basketball and she’s hoping to take advantage of that by finally ingraining her athleticism into CU’s system.

“I’m learning to take my skill and make it to the point where I can be fundamental and I can use that and say, ‘Okay, well, I’m gonna mix both of it so it can just kind of be balanced, ‘” she said. “I’ve always been skilled. Defense, I always harped on that too, because I wasn’t really a defensive player until I got here. I got really focused on it. Just little stuff like that that you kind of overlook because I was always a scorer.”

At CU, Jones isn’t relied upon as a scorer, but Payne is relying on her to be a bigger part of the rotation this season.

“She has some pretty strong goals of being someone that can be relied upon to do her job and to be consistent and all of those things,” Payne said. “It’s neat to see her embracing that challenge and I think she’s gonna be really important.”

After going to the NCAA Tournament last season, CU lost several key veterans to graduation. In their absence, Jones is becoming more of a vocal leader than in the past. She’s also carrying more confidence than in the previous two years.

“Yes, definitely more confidence and I just feel more prepared because I am a fifth-year (senior) now,” she said. “Now I have to step up and Coach J has been saying that as well. She wants certain people who were role players to now step up and be major parts of the program this year. I’ve definitely been applying that. I think I definitely have it all put together now. Third time is the charm!”