Taya Hanson saves Oregon Women’s basketball from disaster against Washington

Taya Hanson is new to the Oregon-Washington rivalry, but her first appearance will be remembered on both sides.

With the No. 21 Ducks up by three with under 30 seconds to go against the Rebuilding Huskies, Te-Hina Paopao (16 points, five assists) passed the ball to Hanson. With the shot clock winding down, the Arizona State transfer drilled a three, one of her four on the night, to keep Oregon’s hopes of a top four finish in the Pac-12 and top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament alive.

Hanson scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half, including the deciding three-pointer with 23.3 seconds to go in a 65-58 Oregon win Friday night before 6,497 at Matthew Knight Arena.

“(Paopao) was the one that found me there; can always trust on her and try to give her that assist every time,” Hanson said. “Her and Endyia (Rogers) do a phenomenal job of drawing two (defenders) because they’re phenomenal players. They’re going to want to stop them and that gives an opportunity for me to knock that shot down for them.”

A competitive fourth quarter saw Washington briefly take a 52-51 lead, followed by a 6-0 Oregon run.

Dalayah Daniels (14 points) got UW within 57-54 with 1:15 to go and after a Paopao turnover, Lauren Schwartz missed the potential game-tying three and Oregon regrouped with 49.1 to go.

On the ensuing possession, Rogers, who has seven points on 3 of 10 shooting from the field and 0 for 4 at the free throw line in her worst outing in five games, slipped and Washington attempted to trap Paopao in order to force another turnover. It became an improvisational play as Paopao connected with Hanson.

“She saved our butt tonight,” Oregon Coach Kell Graves said. “I thought Taya was great; that second half and certainly in the fourth quarter she was money. … This is what we expected of her and she came through when we needed it most. That’s what you want out of a fifth-year senior like that.”

Hanson’s heroics avoided what would have been a poison pill to Oregon’s resume, as Washington entered the night No. 102 in NET and hadn’t beaten a NET top 25 team since 2019-20. The last time UW beat a NET or RPI top 25 team on the road was Dec. 30, 2016 in Eugene, its last win in 10 meetings in the series.

“It certainly wasn’t our best game tonight,” Graves said, “but it’s a Pac-12 win and that in the end is what matters.”

Grace VanSlooten had 13 points and seven rebounds for Oregon (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12), which took a 16-11 lead after a sloppy first quarter in which both teams turned it over five times. Both teams shot poorly in the second and UO took a 29-21 lead into the half.

Daniels scored eight of her points in the third for Washington (9-6, 1-4), which opened the half on a 10-2 run to tie it at 31. Daniels tied the game again at 37 and Hanson hit a pair of Threes in the final two minutes of the quarter to give Oregon a 45-39 lead Entering the fourth.

Paopao opened the fourth with a pair of baskets to open UO’s lead back to 10, but Washington came back to take a brief lead thanks in large part to major defensive lapses by the Ducks, who had four players watch a loose ball that turned into an easy second-chance basket and Jayda Noble drove coast to coast through a lane that parted around her unchallenged.

Oregon committed 16 turnovers, including four by Rogers, who left the game with an apparent injury after Hanson’s final three-pointer. Those giveaways led to 10 points for Washington, which had 11 second-chance points off eight offensive rebounds and won in the paint 34-26.

“(Rogers) is not going to have many games like this and she hasn’t,” Graves said. “Obviously leads the Pac-12 in scoring and has a tough night and we were still able to overcome it. … Our turnovers right now, we got to fix that. I don’t know really what it’s from. I think sometimes we’re a little too unselfish, we get too deep and we’re not the most Athletic at the guard line and sometimes we struggle in the paint to make the right pass. We’ve got to clean that up. We’re not going to beat good teams with 16 turnovers; that’s too many.”

In a game that Oregon was expected to win in a rout — it was favored by 17 points — and with its best player having an off night, its leading scorer coming off a foot injury and Chance Gray going just 2 of 11 from the field, UO managed to avoid disaster.

“I believe in my teammates to get it done and we knew that it had to come down to toughness,” Hanson said. “I give it to Washington, they didn’t give up and they were Relentless and they gave us some trouble on the Offensive end with their defensive pressure. I think in those moments we got to do better locking in every single possession for 40 minutes and I think this is something we need to continue to grow on.

“It showed up in the past, but last time we didn’t come out with a win and tonight we did.”