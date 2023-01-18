Tawaski Abrams Narrows Recruitment, Includes Tennessee Football

Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting board is beginning to round into focus. The wide receiver room is an integral part of that formula; Mike Matthews and Ryan Wingo are two early priorities, but Tawaski Abrams has emerged as a name to know.

Abrams narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools on Tuesday. His suitors include Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, LSU, Vanderbilt, Florida A&M, Penn State, and Texas A&M.

