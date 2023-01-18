TAWA, Trenton Library Host “Art from Art News Writers”

“UNDER THE BRIDGE”: This painting by John Gummere is part of “Art from Art News Writers and Photojournalists,” on view at the Trenton Free Public Library February 8 through March 25. An opening reception is on Thursday, February 9, from 5 thursday 7 p.m

The Trenton Artists Workshop Association (TAWA) and the Trenton Free Public Library will present the exhibition “Art from Art News Writers and Photojournalists” at the Trenton Free Public Library February 8 through March 25. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, February 9 , from 5 to 7 pm

The artists featured in the exhibition include Ricardo Barros, a contributing writer to ICON magazine, Bucks County, Pa., and an internationally known photographer who has had artwork commissioned by Fortune 500 companies. Barros has work in the permanent collections of several museums including the Smithsonian Museum of American Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art, and The Fogg Art Museum at Harvard University. They live in Princeton.

Ilene Dube is a producer for the PBS series State of the Arts and a contributor to media including Princeton Magazine, JerseyArts Features, and Hyperallergic. Her independently produced short documentaries have been screened at the New Jersey Film Festival, Nassau Film Festival, Trenton Film Festival, Princeton Environmental Film Festival, and at arts centers and libraries. Her art, which she considers play, has been exhibited at the Hopewell Tour des Arts, Phillips’ Mill, Hobart Art in the Native Landscape, Ellarslie Open, Salon des Refuses, West Windsor Arts Council, and others. She lives in West Windsor.

John Gummere is an arts reviewer for The Trenton Journal. He is an award-winning artist and has exhibited at d’Art Center in Norfolk, Va.; Alfa Art Gallery in New Brunswick; Marblehead Art Association in Marblehead, Mass.; and is currently exhibiting in several venues in the greater Trenton area. His oil paintings on Canvas use a representational style, with an emphasis on city scenes, landscapes, and interior compositions. Some of his favorite painters include Edward Hopper, John Sloan, and landscape painters of the 1800s. Gummere lives in Morrisville, Pa.

Aubrey Kauffman writes photography reviews for the Community News Service in Mercer County. He is a New Jersey-based photographer and video journalist. His photos focus on the urban landscape and man’s impact on the environment. He was president of TAWA from 1987-1996. His work is included in the collections of the New Jersey State Museum, Rider University, and Johnson & Johnson’s Corporate Headquarters in New Brunswick. Kauffman lives in Ewing.

Thomas Kelly writes reviews for the Community News Service in Mercer County. He is an award-winning, New Jersey-based painter. Widely collected, his work has a signature style which has its roots in Expressionism. His colorful, narrative, Acrylic paintings on Canvas often create a dialogue with the viewer. Kelly’s work can be seen at the Walter Wickiser Gallery in New York City; Bethlehem House Gallery in Bethlehem, Pa; The Artful Deposit Gallery in Bordentown; and Beauregard Fine Art in Rumson. Kelly lives in Hamilton Township.

Janet Purcell has been the arts Writer for The Times of Trenton for over 25 years, contributes to Woman’s Day and Design NJ Magazine, and freelances for various Magazine publications. She has written several fiction publications, including Singer Lane, The Long Way Home, and Rooster Street — Legacy of a Runaway Slave. She works primarily in oils and pastels. Purcell has shown her work in several venues, including the Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie in Trenton; Brodsky Gallery, Chauncey Conference Center, Princeton; RF Gallery at Prallsville Mill, Stockton; and the Jewish Community Center, Trenton. She lives in Hopewell Township.

TAWA is a Greater Trenton nonprofit organization and has a 40-year history organizing exhibits in such venues as the New Jersey State Museum, Trenton City Museum, Artworks Trenton, Prince Street Gallery in New York City, and more.

The Trenton Free Public Library is located at 120 Academy Street and is located in the Creek2Canal Trenton Arts District. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 8 pm; and Friday and Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm For more information on the library, call (609) 392-7188.

More information on the Trenton Artists Workshop Association can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.