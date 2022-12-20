Tavira assists Lakeland United in UPSL soccer Playoffs

It was a normal situation for Daniel Tavira.

For most of the year Lakeland United head Coach Eric Leite brought in Tavira off the bench as the local United Premier Soccer League team boasts a bevy of talent, including several from Polk County. Tavira, 19, all season helped shut out three teams en route to an eventual record of 10-2-3. But this situation happened to be in the Florida West Conference Championship against Leg AZ World last week at Bryant Stadium.

“That particular game I came off the bench because my Coach trusted me for the fact that I could end the game strong (and) handle all the pressure that was coming with the final,” Tavira said.

Leite brought in the Auburndale native — a former Lakeland Christian soccer player and Graduate — with three minutes left in the game to shut the door. As a left center back, Tavira’s job is to stop any kind of scoring momentum, defending the line of five and running up and down the line. The biggest play of the game, though, happened to be when Leg AZ made a crossing pass into the box. The ball bobbled around before a bicycle kick was attempted, but Tavira was positioned in the zone directly behind the attempt where he dove and blocked the attempted score with his head.

