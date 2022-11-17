Tavares scores 400th NHL goal, Maple Leafs defeat Penguins

PITTSBURGH — John Tavares scored his 400th NHL goal and had an assist, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

“Just a big win,” Tavares said. “Just that more Meaningful when you do it on a night where we get two points and the group plays well, everyone contributes. Get a big win for [goalie Matt Murray]. A good feeling Tonight on the plane. Then when we get back home, kind of push it aside, regroup and get ready for Thursday (against the New Jersey Devils).”

Murray made 35 saves in his return from an adductor injury sustained Oct. 15, and Michael Bunting had two goals and an assist for Toronto (9-5-3), which has won five of seven. Murray, who won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, started in Pittsburgh for the first time since being traded to the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 7, 2020.

“Tonight felt great,” Murray said. “It was great to be back. I’m looking forward to one game at a time here. I’m feeling great, really enjoying myself. Had a great time tonight, a great experience here tonight. I’m looking forward.”

Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell each scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 saves for the Penguins (6-7-3), who are 2-7-2 in their past 11 games.

“We have moments in the game where we’re playing really well,” Pittsburgh Coach Mike Sullivan said. “We gain momentum, we generate scoring chances. We’re playing on our toes, we’re dictating the terms out there. And there are lapses in the game where it seems like we break down.”

Tavares put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 on a snap shot past a screen from above the right face-off circle at 12:04 of the first period. He has 128 goals in 297 games with Toronto.

Mitchell Marner made it 2-0 at 15:04, extending his point streak to 10 games by wrapping a shot around DeSmith’s left pad.

Bunting extended the lead 11 seconds into the second period, scoring on a wrist shot off a pass from Austin Matthews is a 2-on-1 to make it 3-0.

Rakell cut it to 3-1 when he deflected a one-timer from Jason Zucker 54 seconds into the second.

Crosby made it 3-2 at 2:38, Deking around Rasmus Sandin for a backhand. They nearly tied it at 10:39, receiving a pass from Bryan Rust at the right post before having his shot blocked by Jordie Benn along the goal line.

“It was a tough night tonight,” Crosby said. “I thought we had a good one [three-game road trip]. Thought we generated some good chances tonight, but [we] gave up some good ones too. We’re on the wrong side of it.”

Bunting extended the lead to 4-2 at 19:10, being pushed by Kris Letang into a shot from Pontius Holmberg.

“I thought we gave up a couple more odd-man rushes tonight than previous games,” DeSmith said. “That team’s really opportunistic. They’re good off the rush, they’re good in transition. They fly the zone a lot, they have a lot of skill. That’s something you have to watch out for.”

William Nylander scored an empty-net goal with 2:23 remaining for the 5-2 final.

“It’s a good road game for us here,” Toronto Coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Guys executed very well in the first period. Scored two quick goals and got off to a great start to the period.

“Could’ve been 4-0 for us. We turn around and one goes in off a leg, it’s 3-1 and changes the game. [Murray] made some saves. We survived a little bit there, just kept playing from there. Pretty solid from our guys all the way around.”

NOTES: Tavares is the 107th player to score 400 goals and becomes the 13th active player to reach the mark, led by Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin with 788. Murray started against his former team once before, allowing one goal on 43 shots for the Senators in a 2-0 loss to the Penguins in Ottawa on Feb. 10 last season. … Pittsburgh forward Teddy Blueger had one shot on goal in 12:00 of ice time during his season debut after missing the first 15 games with an upper-body injury. … Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin had an assist after missing practice Monday for personal reasons. … Bunting is the third player in Maple Leafs history to score in the opening minute and final minute of the period; Darryl Sittler (25 seconds and 19:55) did it in the first on Oct. 26, 1980; Bob Davidson (30 seconds and 19:32) did it in the third on Feb. 6, 1943.