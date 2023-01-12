Taunton High School culinary arts program will get a food truck

TAUNTON — Taunton High School Career and Technical Education Co-Director Darla Hartung said plans are underway to purchase a food truck for students to sell meals at upcoming city events.

“It will be something in the downtown area that people who work there can go to and grab something,” Hartung said.

Hartung said the food truck would likely be at popular community events like the annual Lights on Festival in December 2023 and the Liberty & Union Celebration in October.

“There are other school events that will keep us busy,” she added.

Culinary arts student Justin Commessa said having a food truck at community events would encourage people to visit Taunton High’s Tiger Den Café, which sells meals to school employees and the public.

“A couple of weeks ago, we were serving crab Rangoon and Chinese cuisine,” said Commessa, a high school junior. “It was our biggest hit, and I made them. They were gone in two days.”

Culinary arts student Ronni Williams said the school district’s plan to purchase a food truck would benefit her classmates by helping them learn how to work in a restaurant.

“It will help promote the Tiger Den Café and the great quality of food that we have through those who taught us, she said. “The ones who taught us are Chef (John ) Collins, Chef (Sarah) Gibson, and Chef Leigh Howlett .”

Taunton High School culinary arts senior Ronni Williams prepares a dish on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Plans underway for food truck servings

Howlett said the food truck would likely offer meals and snacks sold at Tiger Den Café.

“We could serve hot dogs and chili,” she said. “We could also offer specialty drinks.”

Howlett said culinary students would prepare food at the school for people to buy at the truck during community events.

