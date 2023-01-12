Taunton High School culinary arts program will get a food truck

TAUNTON — Taunton High School Career and Technical Education Co-Director Darla Hartung said plans are underway to purchase a food truck for students to sell meals at upcoming city events.

“It will be something in the downtown area that people who work there can go to and grab something,” Hartung said.

Hartung said the food truck would likely be at popular community events like the annual Lights on Festival in December 2023 and the Liberty & Union Celebration in October.

“There are other school events that will keep us busy,” she added.

Culinary arts student Justin Commessa said having a food truck at community events would encourage people to visit Taunton High’s Tiger Den Café, which sells meals to school employees and the public.

“A couple of weeks ago, we were serving crab Rangoon and Chinese cuisine,” said Commessa, a high school junior. “It was our biggest hit, and I made them. They were gone in two days.”

Culinary arts student Ronni Williams said the school district’s plan to purchase a food truck would benefit her classmates by helping them learn how to work in a restaurant.

“It will help promote the Tiger Den Café and the great quality of food that we have through those who taught us, she said. “The ones who taught us are Chef (John ) Collins, Chef (Sarah) Gibson, and Chef Leigh Howlett .”

Plans underway for food truck servings

Howlett said the food truck would likely offer meals and snacks sold at Tiger Den Café.

“We could serve hot dogs and chili,” she said. “We could also offer specialty drinks.”

Howlett said culinary students would prepare food at the school for people to buy at the truck during community events.

“It will be prepared here and finished on the food truck,” she said.

Hartung said the culinary arts department hopes to finalize a food truck menu during the next few months.

“We have conceptual ideas, and we will try to get something finalized,” she said.

Howlett said the food truck might offer mac and cheese and arancini cheese balls.

“They only take five minutes to make,” she said.

Culinary arts student Victoria Nolan said having a food truck at community events would help her classmates explore their capabilities.

Nolan said she hoped the food truck would have tacos, hamburgers and chicken sandwiches for customers to purchase.

Howlett said the food truck would be “a great side business” for students to manage.

“They will learn how to run a business,” she added.

Culinary arts management team hopes food truck will aid their competition efforts

Culinary Arts Management Team Seniors Israel Cruz and Tatum Damar said a food truck would help their teammates be successful in future state Pro Start Championship competitions.

“We hope to go to the national competition this year,” Cruz added.

Domar said the culinary management team’s responsibility during the school year is to create a “restaurant concept menu.”

“We do that with a creative design,” she added.

Cruz said the Culinary Arts Management Team failed to qualify for the national competition last year after finishing in second place during the state ProStart Championship event at Gillette Stadium on March 22, 2002.

“A lot of teams came in second place,” he added.

The state competition required culinary arts management teams to submit a complete business plan with menus to the judges for consideration.

Damar said her team presented the Judges with two graphic menu description posters.

“We presented Speeches to the Judges that said what we would do if something went wrong,” she added.

Taunton High’s culinary arts chefs team qualified for the national ProStart Championship competition in May 2022 by achieving a first-place finish during the state ProStart Championship.

The chefs team involved senior students, and they were given one hour to create a three-course meal with no restrictions involving ingredients.

Taunton’s chefs team included Torrin Hodgson, Emily Robinson, Ethan Ross, Maliyah Touron, and team manager Nolen Langley, who won a best team manager award.

Tiger Den Café to add an outdoor dining area

Hartung said school officials plan to install a dining area outside the Tiger Den Café.

“When we designed this café, we always thought we’d have outside dining,” she said.

Howlett said having outside dining would help culinary students learn what it’s like to work in a restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining.

“I think we can seat 30 people inside the café, and we’d like to expand,” she said.

Hartung said school officials hope they can soon approve a design plan for the outdoor dining area.

“They have not been finalized,” she said. “We have conceptual ideas. We will try to get something set up during the spring.”

According to school officials, the design concept for the outdoor dining area includes a patio with or without an awning, fence and stone wall.

The seating area designs also include pear trees, arborvitaes, and an expanded parking lot.

Tiger Den Café open Weekly

Hartung said the Café is open from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“The menu changes weekly,” she said. “People can view the menu on our website.”

Commessa said culinary arts students prepare the Café food.

“We make a little bit of everything,” they said. “It’s really good food.”

A recent menu offered a variety of Mexican flavored cuisines that included chicken tortilla, creamy corn soup, a white queso dip appetizer, Mexican street corn salad, watermelon salad, beef or chicken tacos sandwiches, a black bean burrito sandwich, beef enchilada, cheese pizza and Taco pizza.

Financing for a food truck and outdoor Café dining

Superintendent of Schools John Cabral said Bristol County Savings Bank recently gave the culinary arts program a $75,000 grant to purchase the food truck.

“On behalf of the district, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Bristol County Savings Bank for awarding us this generous grant to fund these new expansions to our culinary arts program,” he said.

Cabral said the school district would also provide $50,000 in matching funds to the culinary arts department.

“Bristol County Savings Bank’s continued support of our district has had an amazing impact on our students thus far through the expansion of resources and opportunities for students. With this latest grant award, we look forward to bringing additional opportunities for hands-on learning to our culinary arts students,” he said.