Taulia Tagovailoa announces he’s returning to Maryland football for the senior season

Maryland football’s biggest announcement for next year’s roster came a few weeks signing day, from a player already on the team. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will return for his senior season, he announced today.

Tagovailoa’s decision is an enormous development for Maryland. The redshirt junior had considered all options, including the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, sources with knowledge of his thinking maintained for the past month. Instead, the record-setting Hawaiian, who’s scribbled his name all over the school’s record book, will return to lead the offense for the fourth year in a row, Boosting hopes Mike Locksley’s program can continue its positive progression in 2023 after the pair led the Terps to a combined 15 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2006-2007 under Ralph Friedgen.

Tagovailoa has completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,008 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions, ranking third in the Big Ten in passing yards and helping Maryland (705 overall, 4-5 Big Ten) reach seven regular-season wins for the first time since 2014 and tied its high in Big Ten wins. He was better last year, when he posted the sixth-most single-season passing yards in Big Ten history, trailing only Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State, 2018), CJ Stroud (Ohio State, 2021), Curtis Painter (Purdue, 2006) and Drew Brees (Purdue, 1998 and 1999). he’s the program’s all-time leader in most major passing categories: yards, touchdowns, completion percentage, 300-yard passing games, total offense and passing efficiency.

Alongside Locksley, he’s been the face of the program’s turnaround, powering Maryland’s improvement from perennial losing records to reaching Bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in eight years. He hasn’t decided whether he’ll return for his final season.

“I think that’s the decision me and my family have to sit down and talk about stuff like that,” Tagovailoa said on Dec. 13 when asked about whether he’ll return to Maryland. So I think [I’ll] probably make a decision soon, probably after the Bowl game. But my biggest focus is the Bowl game right now.”

Locksley said on Dec. 13 that he expected Tagovailoa back but hadn’t gotten a definitive answer on next season from the Younger brother of Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“As far as I know, they plan to return,” Locksley said. “He’s been practicing, leading the charge there. We’re excited about it. We’ll continue to build a system around the things he does well and develop him. You know, it’s great to be able to recruit, knowing that you got a second-team all-conference quarterback coming back that has a tremendous skill set. And has played a major role in the elevation of our program along with a few others.”

Tagovailoa is one of two active FBS quarterbacks, along with Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, who holds their school’s career passing yards record despite playing only three seasons or fewer at that school. He’s also had bad times, like that five-interception game against Iowa last season and a disastrous day at Wisconsin this season. But he’s been the best quarterback Maryland’s had in decades, and perhaps ever.

“He’s a winner,” Locksley said after Maryland’s 37-0 win over Rutgers in its regular-season finale. “He’s competitive, throws the ball really well. He’s a guy that just makes plays for us.”