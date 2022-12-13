Taulia Tagovailoa addresses whether he’ll return to Maryland football next season

Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s plans for next season aren’t finalized. The redshirt junior and his Coach talked about his impending decision on Tuesday.

“I think that’s the decision me and my family have to sit down and talk about stuff like that,” Tagovailoa said. So I think [I’ll] probably make a decision soon, probably after the Bowl game. But my biggest focus is the Bowl game right now.”

Terps Coach Mike Locksleyof course, would love to have his star quarterback return.

“As far as I know, he plans to return,” head Coach Mike Locksley said. “He’s been practicing, leading the charge there. We’re excited about it. We’ll continue to build a system around the things he does well and develop him. You know, it’s great to be able to recruit, knowing that you got a second-team all-conference quarterback coming back that has a tremendous skill set. And has played a major role in the elevation of our program along with a few others.”

The Terps signal caller completed 68.6% of his passes for 2,787 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions in 2022, rewriting the Maryland record books with his career numbers, currently sitting as the program’s all-time leader in passing yards (7,658), passing touchdowns (50), completion percentage (68%), 300-yard passing games (12) and more.

In 2022, Maryland figured to have the perfect marriage of quarterback and receivers as Tagovailoa was joined by a host of strong receiving talent, including Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett and Jacob Copeland who have all declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Locksley and the program have looked to Bowl games now as a chance to start the next season strong, rather than ending the current season, linking Tagovailoa and others to next year’s team already.

Maryland Football Scoop: Change of plans for one transfer, and Portal action heating up

“It would definitely mean a lot for us if he were to come back,” running back Roman Hemby said. “He’s a leader of this offense and the leader of a team, really. If he were to come back he would be able to pick up where he left off. They had a great, historic season this year and they will build on that. And I feel like with him in the backfield we can get anything done and there’s no deficit we can’t overcome with him in the game. And I feel like that’s definitely something that we will cherish and honor, if he were to come back and you know, continue his legacy.”

Tagovailoa’s receiving corps in the Bowl game will reflect what he can work with next season Or Felton, Octavian Smith Jr., Leon Haughton Jr. and Shaleak Knotts will have elevated roles, similar to the running backs that had a chance to shine at the Pinstripe Bowl last season.

Maryland is Awaiting final decisions from Tagovailoa, Jeshaun Jones and Mosiah Nasili-Kite is returning for the 2023 season as it looks to fill in the roster through the transfer portal and recruiting.