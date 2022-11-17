Taube Museum art show opens today | News, Sports, Jobs

Ryan Stander, an associate professor of art at Minot State University, creates beautiful wooden charcuterie boards using laminated wood.

“It’s something I can do at home while I’m watching my boys,” said Stander, whose art will be on display at the Taube Museum of Art in downtown Minot through Dec. 23. An opening reception will be held today from 5 to 7 pm Visitors will have a chance to meet Stander and the 25 other local artists, view their art, all of which is for sale, and enjoy food and drink.

Executive director Rachel Alfaro said the Festival of the Arts show helps support local artists and will give visitors some ideas for holiday shopping.

Stander creates his works of art out of his garage during the summer months. The family tests the charcuterie boards in the kitchen and he learns what works best for cutting. They keep a few of their favorites on hand, but Stander has been selling his other creations. One design features Constellations that represent his friend’s birth month and an anniversary month. He also incorporates wood plugs in the charcuterie boards as a design element. The plugs started out as a way to fix problems with the boards but now are part of his signature design.

Stander also has other artworks on display at the show.

Alfaro and volunteers were getting the art show ready on Wednesday. Artworks include a variety, such as creative Christmas stockings by Marilyn Niewoehner and paintings by Virginia Conn.

Alfaro said the Taube Museum of Art will also be hosting the Holiday Twilight Tour of Homes from 3-7 p.m., on Dec. 3, back for the first time this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People will have a chance to tour seven homes that have been beautifully decorated for the holidays, take a cookie walk and shop for unique handmade items in the Festival of Arts at the museum. Tickets for the event are $16, available online, at the Taube, Artmain, the Northwest Arts Center, and all Minot Marketplace Foods stores.