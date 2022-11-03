Tatum Proving He Deserves More Respect as Two-Way Superstar

Jayson Tatum has earned plenty of respect on the Offensive end over the past few seasons as one of the premier scorers and Emerging Playmakers in the NBA.

But he’s more than just that.

The sixth-year wing is also an elite all-around defender, and he deserves more praise as a two-way superstar.

Tatum proved such to be the case Wednesday night in Cleveland, where he bullied the Cavaliers all game long with his defensive play.

On one end, Tatum tallied 26 points, three Offensive rebounds, and a team-high tying six assists. On the other, they corralled nine defensive boards, snagged a steal, and swatted a season-high four blocksone of which forced overtime in what would turn out to be a narrow, 114-113 defeat at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

In a game that featured a Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart and one of the league’s elite rim protectors in Jarrett Allen, Tatum was without a doubt the most impactful defender on the floor.

It was his own rim protection that stood out, as he swatted a variety of shots that ranged from dunks to step-back 3-pointers, finishing with his highest block total since a four-block game on Dec. 19, 2018, against Phoenix. He also single-handedly equaled Cleveland’s team block total, all while remaining disciplined enough not to commit a single personal foul.

Tatum’s first block came on Boston’s first defensive possession of the second quarter when Cavs forward Kevin Love cut in toward the basket for a seemingly wide-open dunk, only for Tatum to slide over from the elbow and stuff him at the rim.

Block No. 2 came early in the third when Cleveland was threatening to strike in transition. Darius Garland took the ball up to the top of the arc, shot-faked, drove, and then kicked out to Donovan Mitchell in the right corner. Mitchell went in for a driving floater but Tatum, who was the last defender up the court, surprised him by blocking the shot from behind.

The third block also came during an even more frantic fast-break opportunity for the Cavs late in the fourth quarter. Cavs wing Caris LeVert took a defensive rebound coast-to-coast and euro-stepped around Derrick White under the basket, only to fall victim to another Tatum chase-down swat.

Finally, came the biggest block of the game – and possibly of his career. After tying the game on an emphatic slam with 6.7 seconds remaining, Tatum went toe-to-toe with Mitchell. Cleveland’s top scorer drove around Jaylen Brown near the Cavs’ logo before Tatum picked him on the right wing. Mitchell then spun around and stepped back behind the 3-point arc for the game-winning attempt, but Tatum stuck right with him and got a hand on the ball to send it into overtime.

As impressive as his dunk was moments before, this play was equally as impactful. They saved the Celtics twice – once on each end – all in the final seven seconds of regulation.

Of course, it didn’t matter in the end, as Boston came up one point shy of the Cavs, but Tatum’s upward trend is on that end does matter.

So far this season, he’s averaging a career-best 1.4 blocks per game. Among non-centers, that ranks him fourth in the league behind a couple of other two-way studs in Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels.