Tattoo at 13, goal at 27: Diego Simeone’s son Giovanni’s scores in the Champions League in Napoli’s 4-1 win over Liverpool

When Giovanni Simeone was 13, he got the UEFA Champions League logo tattooed on his arm. It angered his parents but the then teenager had an excuse: Simeone promised them that he would kiss the tattoo when he scores in the competition.

Fourteen years later, on Wednesday, Simeone fulfilled his promise. Making his Champions League debut, the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone – one of the finest football brains of this generation – scored against Liverpool, kissed the tattoo and, overwhelmed by emotions, collapsed to the floor.

🗣️ Giovanni Simeone at the age of 13: “The day I play and get my first goal in it [Champions League]then I’m going to kiss the tattoo.” Follow your dreams. Always. ❤️ https://t.co/ugovm4QiAO pic.twitter.com/kfXlioOWT4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 7, 2022

They later said: “I always dreamed of just playing a single minute in the Champions League. Today I got that chance and I took it. I got this tattoo because I had the dream of getting this far, scoring a goal and kissing this ball. It was exciting. I did a lot to get here and now I’m here.”

After spending much of his career in South America, Simeone moved to Europe in 2016 by signing for Genoa. After brief spells at Fiorentina and Verona, with whom he has a contract until 2026, Simeone joined Napoli on August 18 on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

An injury to striker Victor Osimhen, who tormented the Liverpool defense during his brief appearance, in the first half paved the way for Simeone to make his Champions League debut. And he made an instant impact. Simeone, unmarked inside the six-yard box, latched on to a cross from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to stun Liverpool and give Napoli a scarcely-believable 3-0 lead at half-time.

As per Sky Sports, Simeone’s goal came exactly 25 years and 361 days after his father Diego scored his first Champions League goal. It was a good night for the Simeones, with Diego’s side Atletico beating Porto 2-1 in a dramatic match that saw three goals being scored in stoppage time – including the winner from Antoine Griezmann in the 11th minute of injury time.

But the night belonged to Simeone Junior, who fulfilled his childhood dream of scoring in the Champions League.