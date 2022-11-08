Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 13th Edition Starts Wednesday, November 9th, 2022

MUMBAI, NOVEMBER 8, 2022 (GPN):

Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest – the most awaited literary fest of the year is here! During the pandemic, the Festival created keen online audiences (8.5 million views in 2021). To meet this expectation, the Festival will be in a hybrid format with exciting sessions happening both online (9th & 10th November) and on-ground (11th Thu 13th November).

The five-day long schedule, begins on Wednesday, 9th November to Sunday, 13th November 2022 with a star line up of international and national writers. The authors will be taking part in a host of conversations, workshops, debates, panel discussions, straight talks, and more. The festival will host 70+ sessions.

