Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards for 2022 announced

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANSlife): The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest closed with a Gala ceremony at which eminent playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar, recipient of the Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 was felicitated and the winners of the prestigious Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards for 2022 were announced.

In a combined ‘hybrid’ version for the first time, virtual as well as on-site, the 13th edition of Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest was a huge success with 135 authors, 11 countries, 75 sessions, a Landmark 9 book launches. The virtual sessions over two evenings have already attracted over 1.5 million views. The Festival was on-site again after two closed Pandemic years and delighted audiences surged into Myriad riveting sessions at the on-site Venues at NCPA at Marine Drive and St Pauls Institute and Title Waves Bookstore in Bandra, resulting in overflowing sessions and performances. The Tata Theater Rocked with Usha Uthup ending her session with rousing renditions of medleys of some of her evergreen songs.

The winners of the Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards 2022 are as follows:

Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year (Fiction): The Map and the Scissors by Amit Majmudar – Published by HarperCollins Publishers

Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year (Non Fiction): Lords of the Deccan: Southern India from the Chalukyas to the Cholas by Anirudh Kanisetti – Published by Juggernaut Books

Tata Literature Live! First Book (Fiction): We Move by Gurnaik Johal – Published by Hachette

Tata Literature Live! First Book (Non-Fiction): Whole Numbers and Half-Truths by Rukmini S. – Published by Westland

Tata Literature Live! Business Book of the Year: The Ambuja Story: How a Group of Ordinary Men Created an Extraordinary Company by Narotam Sekhsaria – Published by HarperCollins Publishers

Tata Literature Live! Publisher of the Year Award: Harper Collins Publishers India