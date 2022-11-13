TATA LITERATURE LIVE! ENDS TODAY

Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest 2022 concludes today after five days of exciting events. The 13th edition of Tata Literature Live! took to the hybrid mode with online sessions on the 9th and 10th of November 2022 and offline events on the 11th, 12th and 13th in Mumbai.

The festival saw the Congregation of literature and culture enthusiasts from across India and around the globe with close interaction and engagement between Writers and Creators and an eager audience. There were book launches, Poetry recitations, spoken word and events like the Great Debate, the Book Swap, Book in Focus – Catch 22 by Joseph Heller and The Word Hospital, an Immersive Theater experience with only 10 spectators per show where they witness the last moments of dying words as ‘doctors’ take the audience through Wards explaining the death of the words and their meaning. Interesting workshops were organized for the fest attendees such as workshops on Creative Ideation by Adi Pocha, Writing Interior Monologues by Audrey Magee, Building Characters by Johana Gustawsson, Longform Nonfiction by Gabrielle Chan and other recognizable names.

The Highlights of the festival include International Booker Prize Winner Geetanjali Shree’s talk with Varun Grover on Friday, 11th November as well as the launch of Shashi Tharoor’s new book Ambedkar: A Life and his conversation with Rohit Bahl on the Legacy of BR Ambedkar on Saturday, 12th November. Tata Literary Live! also had some very interesting discussions in their lineup like David Polonsky’s elucidation of his creative process in adapting Anne Frank’s Diary into a graphic novel and Jerry Pinto’s Discovery of the city of Mumbai as a muse in The Education of Yurialso launched during the literary fest.

Tata Literature Live! Awards 2022 is the most anticipated event of The Mumbai Litfest. Gieve Patel, a prolific poet, playwright and painter and the Creator of verses like ‘On Killing a Tree’ is to be conferred with the title of Tata Literature Live! Poet Laureate and the Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award is being awarded to Mahesh Elkuchwar, a playwright and screenplay Writer with more than twenty plays under his name which include Masterpieces like Yuganta, or The End of an Age, Sonata, Party and so it is. Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest 2022 is to close with the Awards presentation which will be held on 13th November, 8 pm at Tata Theatre.