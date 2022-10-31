Tata Literature Live announces shortlisted titles in all categories for its 2022 literary awards

The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest has announced the shortlists for its annual literary awards. The award honors the best of fiction, nonfiction, and business books published under different categories during the year. The winners will be declared at the festival, which will be held on-ground in Mumbai on November 11, 12, and 13.

The shortlist for Book of the Year (Fiction) is:

Tell Me How To Be, Neel Patel (Penguin Random House India)

The EarthspinnerAnuradha Roy (Hachette India)

The Map and the Scissors, Amit Majmudar (HarperCollins Publishers)

The shortlist for First Book (Fiction) is:

Kololo Hill, Neema Shah (Pan Macmillan India)

The Immortal King RaoVauhini Vara (HarperCollins Publishers)

We Move, Gurnaik Johal (Hachette)

The shortlist for Book of the Year (Nonfiction) is:

Better to Have Gone: Love, Death and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville, Akash Kapur (Simon and Schuster India)

Lords of the Deccan: Southern India from the Chalukyas to the Cholas, Anirudh Kanisetti (Juggernaut Books)

The Silent Coup: A History of India’s Deep State, Josy Joseph (Westland)

The shortlist for First Book (Nonfiction) is:

Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and IndependenceShrayana Bhattacharya (HarperCollins Publishers)

The Gorakhpur Tragedy: A Doctor’s Memoir of a Deadly Medical CrisisKafeel Khan (Pan Macmillan India)

Whole Numbers and Half-Truths, Rukmini S (Westland)

The shortlist for Business Book of the Year is:

My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future, Indra K Nooyi (Hachette India)

The Ambuja Story: How a Group of Ordinary Men Created an Extraordinary Company, Narotam Sekhsaria (Harper Collins Publishers)

The Struggle and the Promise: Restoring India’s PotentialNaushad Forbes (Harper Collins Publishers)

