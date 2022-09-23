TASD OKs soccer lighting bid | News, Sports, Jobs

TYRONE — A quote for lighting at the soccer field was approved by the Tyrone Area School Board last week.

Musco Sports Lighting LLC will do the work for $332,676.

Superintendent Leslie Estep said there will be a presentation at 7 pm Oct. 4 is the full renovation plan for the soccer field.

The board also approved an Ordinance extending the term of exemptions, deductions, abatements and credits for real estate property, earned income tax, net profits Mercantile and business Privilege taxes within a Keystone Opportunity Expansion or Improvement Zone in Snyder Township.

Estep said it is a statewide program used to attract developers for undeveloped land.

With the approval of the program by all parties involved, including the district, the zone will continue for another seven years.

Board members also approved a transfer of $600,000 from the general fund to the capital reserve fund for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Estep said each year the board budgets an amount to transfer to the capital reserve fund and it waits until the end of the fiscal year to make sure the money is still available.

