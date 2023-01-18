Taryn Jakubowski Joins Huskie Women’s Soccer Staff

DEKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University Women’s soccer head coach Michael O’Neill announced on Wednesday (Jan. 18) the addition of Taryn Jakubowski to the Huskie Women’s soccer staff as a Volunteer assistant.

“We are extremely excited to have Taryn join our staff,” said O’Neill. “Her experiences at Creighton along with her professional career in Finland will be a great asset to our program. Taryn is extremely passionate about the game and has a great understanding of how she can impact our student-athletes in the best possible way.”

A highly accomplished collegiate player, Jakubowski played professionally for two years in Finland before joining the Huskie staff.

“I wanted to take this time to thank Coach O’Neill for this incredible opportunity to be a member of the NIU Huskie program and to join the coaching staff,” said Jakubowski. “I feel truly Grateful and honored to start this next Adventure in my soccer journey and to be part of a program which has already established a respectable and upstanding culture. I’m excited to be working alongside such knowledgeable coaches and Talented players to help cultivate a program as well as leading these Huskie women to success both on and off the field. I’m excited to see this program flourish and I’m looking forward to the upcoming season. Go Huskies!”

Jakubowski played collegiately at Creighton, where she was a two-time All-Big East First Team honoree (2018, ’19) as well as a member of the Big East All-Freshman Team in 2016. A team Captain in 2019, Jakubowski finished her career with the Bluejays with 17 goals and 11 assists, she graduated from Creighton with a degree in Psychology in 2019.

Following her collegiate career, Jakubowski played two seasons (2021-22) with Kuopio Palloseura (KuPS) in the Finnish First Division. In 2021, Jakubowski helped KuPS win the league and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

A native of Lake in the Hills, Ill., Jakubowski attended Huntley High School, where she helped lead the Red Raiders to an Illinois Class 3A state fourth-place finish in 2016 while she was named the Northwest Herald Player of the Year. Jakubowski also played club soccer with Chicago Sockers FC.