Tarmac Basketball teaches female Athletes fundamentals of the game, life Lessons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Susan Burton has been running Tarmac Basketball Camps for four years.

As a Coach with Tarmac Basketball, she focuses on building up young female athletes through basketball drills, confidence, and faith.

“We do a lot of skills and drills and conditioning because basketball season is coming up and we want to get them ready. In addition to those skills we also do fellowship. We talk about how to pray,” Burton said.

At Saturday’s basketball camp — after an hour of drills and conditioning — Burton brought the girls together for some time in devotion.

Saturday’s topic dealt with, “Anxiety,” Burton said. “And that’s a big thing in the world today with everything going on is anxiety. Something that I kind of tell the girls is that fear and faith can’t occupy the same thing.”

Burton has been playing basketball since she was 10 years old — bringing her love of basketball — and Jesus Christ — together for her part-time job on the weekends.

For her full-time job — however — you can usually find her on the street serving her community.

Burton is also a Sergeant with the Tallahassee Police Department — bringing the Lessons she’s learned as a department leader and leadership skills directly to young female Athletes in Tallahassee.

“Sometimes being a good ball player means doing things outside of the court, it’s not just being a good player on the court, it’s being a good person off the court, and that’s some of the things that I’ve learned from being a police Officer is being a good community servant,” Burton said.

Burton is someone girls like Brooke Butler and Alyssa Jacobs can look up to.

“I think that it’s really helpful in the sense that we’re learning about faith and also, worldly things like in the summer camp we learned CPR Lessons and now we’re certified,” Butler said.

“Coach Sue is a wonderful wonderful coach,” Jacobs added.

Tarmac Basketball has a number of basketball Camps coming up just ahead of the basketball season in Tallahassee.

Click here for more information on Tarmac Basketball.