Tarleton Women’s Golf brings in Quedesha Golledge for spring portion of 2022-23

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – Midway through the season, Tarleton Women’s Golf is adding a new member to its 2022-23 roster to compete in the spring.

The Texans have brought in freshman Quedesha Golledge from Australia, where she attended Chatham High School in Taree. Golledge has a winning pedigree, owning individual titles from just this past year alone in the Lakes Women’s Open, the Great Lakes Women’s Amateur, the Armidale Women’s Cup, and the Kew Country Club Ladies Club.

“I am very excited for Quedesha to join us this upcoming spring, someone who has very clear goals of what she wants to achieve as a student-athlete and is very determined to make them happen,” head Coach Isabel Jimenez said. “She brings strength and playing experience to the team, something I always look for while recruiting. I can’t wait to see her in action with the whole team in early January.”

Golledge has some of the most experience a freshman can bring to her new team, with nine individual tournament wins over the past three years. She has also been a part of three team championships, helping in the Pymble Won Women’s Major Pennants Division 2 title this past year.

Her lowest career Handicap has settled at +1.6, and sports a career-low round of -3 (71) at the Lakes Golf Club this year.

At Chatham HS, she was named the Taree Australian Sports Star of the Year in 2019 and the Female Sports Person of the Year in 2016.

Golledge, who plans to study criminal justice at Tarleton, isn’t just known for her play on the course. She was also a member of the swimming team in high school and owns a black belt in Shorin Ryu karate.

Tarleton’s addition of Golledge brings the roster back to seven Entering the spring. The Texans are coming off their best score to par at a tournament since 2019-20. Their spring schedule will be announced soon.