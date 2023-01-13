Tarleton Soccer to host 2 prospect ID Camps this spring

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – Spring is Looming and so are soccer Camps at the Tarleton Soccer Complex.

The Texans will host two prospect identification Camps this upcoming semester with the first being March 4 and the second on April 22. The Camps will be run by head Coach Pete Cuadrado and his coaching staff.

The Camps are one day opportunities for Athletes Entering eighth grade through 12th grade to show off their abilities as well as learn from the Texan coaching staff. Campers will compete in 11v11 matches and receive individual instruction.

Prospect Camp One

Date: March 4, 2023
Time: 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Who: Athletes Entering 8th through 12th grade
Cost: $95, includes an official Tarleton State t-shirt

Prospect Camp Two
Date: April 22, 2023
Time: 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Who: Athletes Entering 8th through 12th grade
Cost: $95, includes an official Tarleton State t-shirt

More details and registration links can be found by visiting TarletonSoccerCamps.com. You can keep up with Tarleton soccer on social media by following @TarletonSoccer on Twitter and Instagram, and ‘Tarleton Soccer’ on Facebook.

