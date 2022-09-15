Tarleton announces 2022-23 Women’s basketball schedule

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – After a successful 2021-22 campaign, the Tarleton Women’s basketball team will look to keep momentum going this upcoming season, as the Texans announced their 2022-23 schedule on Thursday.

The Texans will play 29 regular season games this upcoming year, beginning Nov. 9 at home against Arlington Baptist. Of the 29 games, 14 will be at home at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville. The Texans will have 18 conference games and face 11 non-conference opponents.

“We’ll have another challenging schedule ahead of us this year, and I’m more than excited for it, because I think this team is ready,” head Coach Misty Wilson said. “This roster is balanced and will bring a great level of maturity, a key aspect for handling one of our toughest schedules ever.”

The Texans have two Power Five conference programs on their slate this year, beginning Nov. 15 at the Southeastern Conference’s Vanderbilt in Nashville. That will be Tarleton’s first road game of the year. A week later, the Texans will play at the Big Ten Conference’s Nebraska in Lincoln on Nov. 22.

“Traveling to Vanderbilt and Nebraska specifically will bring great exposure across the board,” Wilson said. “It will give us a true sense of where we’re at as a team, plus allow Tarleton to be noticed. We want to prove that we can compete against everyone.”

Tarleton’s last three non-conference home games are all home-and-home sets from a year before, as the team will welcome the College of Charleston (Nov. 18), Weber State (Dec. 6) and Northwestern State (Dec. 14 ) to Wisdom Gym after playing each on the road in 2021.

Wrapping up the non-conference portion will be a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Texans will play in the Puerto Rico Clasico in the middle of December, taking on Ball State on Dec. 19 and Richmond on Dec. 21.

“The Puerto Rico trip should be one of the most exciting trips we’ll take as a team since I’ve been here,” Wilson said. “To create more life experiences and memories with this group, and to match up with two tough teams while we’re there, will be a big deal for us.”

Western Athletic Conference play begins on Dec. 29, with Rival Abilene Christian coming to Stephenville.

New Year’s Eve will be spent at new WAC team UT Arlington, with the Mavericks making their first conference trip to Stephenville on Jan. 14. Also new to the WAC, Southern Utah will host Tarleton in Cedar City on Jan. 28, and make their first trip to Wisdom Gym on Feb. 25.

The Texans will end their 2022-23 regular season campaign at home against Seattle U on Feb. 28. After that, Tarleton has the potential to compete in the WAC Tournament for the first time since joining the conference in 2020-21.

Tarleton will be in action in front of fans for the first time on Nov. 3 in an exhibition game against Champion Christian.

The full schedule is below, and can be found here.

Date Opponent Location Nov. 3 (EXHIBITION) Champion Christian Stephenville, TX Nov. 9 Arlington Baptist Stephenville, TX Nov. 12 UNT Dallas Stephenville, TX Nov. 15 Vanderbilt Nashville, TN Nov. 18 College of Charleston Stephenville, TX Nov. 22 Nebraska Lincoln, NE Nov. 30 Western Illinois Macomb, IL December 6 Weber State Stephenville, TX December 10 Eastern Washington Cheney, WA December 14 Northwestern State Stephenville, TX December 19 Ball State San Juan, Puerto Rico December 21 Richmond San Juan, Puerto Rico December 29 Abilene Christian* Stephenville, TX December 31 UT Arlington* Arlington, TX Jan. 5 Grand Canyon* Phoenix, AZ Jan. 7 New Mexico State* Las Cruces, NM Jan. 12 UTRGV* Stephenville, TX Jan. 14 UT Arlington* Stephenville, TX Jan. 19 Sam Houston* Stephenville, TX Jan. 26 Utah Tech* St. George, UT Jan. 28 Southern Utah* Cedar City, UT February 2 Stephen F. Austin* Stephenville, TX February 4 Utah Valley* Stephenville, TX February 9 Seattle U* Seattle, WA February 11 California Baptist* Stephenville, TX February 16 Abilene Christian * Abilene, TX February 18 Sam Houston* Huntsville, TX February 22 UTRGV* Edinburg, TX February 25 Southern Utah* Stephenville, TX February 28 Seattle U* Stephenville, TX

Dates and times subject to change | Home games in bold | * WAC Game