Tariq Woolen Ranked Top-10 Shutdown Corner by NFL Next Gen Stats

Seahawks Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen isn’t even halfway through his Rookie campaign, and he’s already garnering defensive Rookie of the year recognition – at the very least. The Next Gen Stats team creates the formulas to break down the advanced stats to understand the game’s best players, and that team has calculated the Top-10 shutdown Corners so far in 2022, with Woolen coming in at No.9.

Woolen was anNFL Scouting Combine freakEntering his rookie season, but just how quickly those measurables have translated to the field has likely surprised even the most ardent supporters of the fifth-round pick. Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week forWeek 6Woolen just secured his fourth straight game with an interception, following inTrevon Diggs‘ footsteps from last season and becoming the first rookie to do so sinceJoe Hadenwith the Browns in 2010. Woolen has allowed a 36.9 passer rating when targeted as the nearest defender, fourth-lowest among cornerbacks with at least 15 targets this season. And even on plays where Woolen doesn’t contribute to the stat sheet, he still finds waysto make Headlines. If he keeps up this level of play, the similarities will only build with another Seattle fifth-round pick:Richard Shermanwho was selected 154th overall in 2011 (compared to Woolen’s 153rd in 2022) and went on to be selected to five Pro Bowls.