Tarik Black remembers Kobe Bryant: He taught us things bigger than basketball

2023-01-26T11:14:34+00:00

2023-01-26T11:14:34+00:00

2023-01-26T11:38:34+00:00.

Eurohoops.net



Antonis Stroggylakis



On the three-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death, his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Tarik Black shares with Eurohoops his memories of the all-time great.

By Eurohoops Team/ [email protected]

One week before Kobe Bryant tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident on 26/1/2020, Tarik Black, his teammate at the Lakers, had met him in Los Angeles. In his last conversation with Kobe, Black heard how proud the NBA Legend was of him.

“I was doing my rehab and I had flown back in Los Angeles,” Black told Eurohoops and Achilleas Mavrodontis. “They said to me, ‘Young fella, I’m proud of you. I see you that you have your son, that you are married, you’re doing your thing. I’m really proud of you’.”

“We had that conversation and then boom… one week later. Damn, man. Damn.”

Black, currently a player of Olympiacos Piraeus was with the Lakers from 2014 to 2017, sharing a locker room with Kobe for two years.

“My memoir is personal conversations and just me and him. Text messages and a relational value and relational equity that we had built with each other,” Black said.

“They taught us things that are bigger than basketball.”

﻿