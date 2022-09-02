Tari Cash’s CitySwing makes golf more inclusive, accessible

Sports Illustrated and Empower Onyx are putting the Spotlight on the diverse journeys of Black women across sports—from the Veteran athletes, to up-and-coming stars, coaches, executives and more—in the series, Elle-evate: 100 Influential Black Women in Sports.

For Tari Cash, golf isn’t just a game. It’s a leg up the corporate ladder.

That really hit home for her when she was a planning executive at Under Armor nearly a decade ago—well before she had the gumption to found CitySwing—a thriving Washington, DC, golf studio—while barely in her 30s. She could be in a room with one or more male peers and be totally overlooked. But if she brought up her recent trip to the driving range, suddenly, she was forging bonds with “people who otherwise didn’t really want to talk to me, to put it bluntly,” says the Boston native. “So lightbulb No. 1 goes off. Golf made it easier for me to connect with white men that I actually had nothing in common with.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button