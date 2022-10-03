Targeting Appeal Update For Gabe Jeudy-Lally

PROVO, Utah – BYU football cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally will be able to play all four quarters against Notre Dame.

Jeudy-Lally was ejected during the third quarter of last Thursday’s win over Utah State for targeting. It was a play that had BYU fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium making their displeasure with the call heard.

Immediately after the win over the Aggies, Jeudy-Lally, who left the LES after being ejected for targeting, wrote on social media, “I need my appeal ASAP…”

The good news for Jeudy-Lally and BYU, they got the appeal. BYU Coach Kalani Sitake confirmed that on Monday during his Weekly press conference.

“Yup, he was approved. Gabe Jeudy will be playing the first half,” Sitake said on Monday.

Jeudy-Lally has appeared in all five of BYU’s games this season after transferring in from Vanderbilt. So far this season, he’s racked up 15 tackles and had one pass breakup.

Jeudy-Lally’s BYU football teammates react

He will be part of a BYU secondary that includes starters D’Angelo Mandell and his roommate, Kaleb Hayes.

“That’s crazy; I thought we were keeping it a secret. I guess the cat is out of the bag,” said BYU cornerback Kaleb Hayes when asked about Jeudy-Lally receiving the targeting appeal. “He’s my roommate, and I heard from him first, and he’s very excited that they overturned it. It was kind of an iffy call and everything like that, up to the refs.”

On the opposite sideline, Notre Dame was hoping to get a targeting appeal for their starting middle linebacker JD Bertrand. However, Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman said during his press conference that Bertrand’s appeal was denied, so he will have to sit out the first half against BYU.

The Irish will turn to fifth-year linebacker Bo Bauer to replace Bertrand for the first 30 minutes.

Well. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: KSL 5 TV (Pregame coverage from Las Vegas begins at 5 pm)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Extended pregame in Vegas begins at noon)

