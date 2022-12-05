Target the Hawks’ fountain of youth

Week 8 of the Fantasy basketball season is upon us, and, like every Monday, I’ll break down several players who are rostered in less than 50% of Yahoo Fantasy basketball Leagues (with one exception this week).

But before we get to this week’s waiver pickups, here are the games played by each team in Week 8.

Four games: 12 teams (Bucks, Clippers, Hawks, Heat, Hornets, Lakers, Magic, Mavericks, Pacers, Pistons, Raptors and Suns)

Three games: 16 teams (76ers, Bulls, Cavaliers, Celtics, Grizzlies, Jazz, Kings, Knicks, Nets, Nuggets, Pelicans, Rockets, Timberwolves, Thunder, Warriors and Wizards)

Two games: Two teams (Spurs and Trail Blazers)

Okay, now that you know when teams play and when it might be best to utilize them, let’s get to the pickups.

Tim Hardaway Jr. – SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks (51% rostered)

The Mavericks decided to move Tim Hardaway Jr. into the starting lineup four games ago, and it’s already yielding great results. The Mavs have a 2-2 record over that span, but Hardaway Jr. has stepped up as the second option behind Luka Doncic during this stretch of games.

Over his last three contests, the 10-year pro is scorching hot, averaging 25.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 6.3 triples and 1.0 steals while shooting 51 percent from the field and 50% from distance in 33.1 minutes per contest.

Hardaway Jr. has always been a walking bucket, but now that he’s with the starters and getting 30 minutes, this is a wave you must ride while it’s at its peak. They finished 20th in per-game value in Week 7, and with four games on tap in Week 8, make sure to scoop Hardaway Jr. if you require points and threes.

Editor’s note: Hardaway Jr.’s roster percentage was under 50% Dan Filed the story was filed, but has edged above since.

Advice: Stream in 10-12 team points and H2H Leagues

Tim Hardaway Jr.’s Fantasy stock is on the rise with a move into the Mavericks’ starting lineup. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Caleb Martin cooled off the past two games, but he’ll still be a Worthwhile streaming option for Week 8. The Heat play a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back set plus Thursday and Saturday to close out the week — that’s a very favorable Fantasy schedule with three games on days with lighter slates. Also, the Heat have endured a ton of injuries from key players lately, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry or Bam Adebayo use Tuesday as a rest day against the lowly 6-19 Detroit Pistons.

Martin’s ranked in the top 70 in per-game value over the past two weeks because he’s been playing heavy minutes and producing. But with the Heat getting healthier, I’d expect his numbers to hover around at least 10 points, five rebounds, one three, 1.5 stocks and strong shooting splits. He’s started in every game for the Heat this season, and he should have no problems seeing 30 minutes per contest, making him a viable option this week.

Advice: Stream in all 12 team H2H Leagues

AJ Griffin – SG/SF, Atlanta Hawks (25% rostered)

The 2022 NBA Draft class is filled with hidden gems and the next one to shine is former Duke alum AJ Griffin. With John Collins and De’Andre Hunter out this week, Griffin will have a significant role in the Hawks’ rotation. In the two games De’Andre Hunter has missed this year, AJ Griffin took his spot with the starting unit. He played 35 minutes against an elite Cavs team and scored 17 points with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and three three-pointers.

In his second career start against the Mavericks this past Friday, the 19-year-old put up 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3PT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals in 34 minutes of action.

The third-youngest player in the NBA is already equipped with an Arsenal of scoring maneuvers and is a capable ball handler and defender. So, it’s no surprise that Hawks head Coach Nate McMillan (depending on the matchup) will deploy him at shooting guard, small forward, and power forward. And he’s been efficient, too. He’s shooting 49% from the field, 38% from three and has yet to miss from the Charity stripe (although he’s only attempted seven free throws).

The Hawks have four games in Week 8, and Griffin will likely get close to 30 minutes plus. He’ll be an excellent source of points, Threes and steals, so I’d pick him up and start him confidently, even on the days with bigger slates.

Advice: Stream in 12 team H2H Leagues

Kyle Anderson – SF/PF, Minnesota Timberwolves (33% rostered)

If you’re looking for a guy to do a little bit of everything in category leagues, look no further than Slo-Mo, aka Kyle Anderson. The injury to Karl-Anthony Towns propelled Anderson into the starting PF spot, and he’s providing steady value to Fantasy Managers in the past week.

Anderson finished Week 7 74th in per-game value averaging 8.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.0 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in 32.5 minutes. He struggled from the field, only shooting 40%, but you can expect him to provide a Nic Batum-like line on most nights. The Timberwolves play three games in Week 8, but Anderson has staying power beyond that because KAT will miss at least the next month or so with a calf injury.

Advice: Add in 12 team points and H2H Leagues

Jaylen Nowell – PG/SG, Minnesota Timberwolves (31% rostered)

It’s not quite Christmas yet, but Nowell has been a gift to Fantasy Managers — dropping three straight games of at least 21 points with three rebounds, two assists and two triples. He’s a three-level scorer who can get hotter than fish grease. And the beauty of it is, he doesn’t need a lot of minutes to prosper. He’s only averaging 26 minutes over his last three contests, but he carries a Massive 27.7% usage rate over that span.

He’s only shooting 43% from the field this year but going a bit deeper; he’s a player who thrives when he gets more minutes.

When Nowell plays:

10-19 minutes, he’s shooting 41% from the field and averaging 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists (12-game sample).

20-29 minutes, he’s shooting 48% from the field and averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists (eight-game sample).

He’ll continue to be a microwave bucket-getter, like former Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams. He’s worth streaming for as long as he gets minutes for the Timberwolves if you need points and threes.

Advice: Stream in 12 team points and H2H Leagues

The Orlando Magic have been dealing with a slew of injuries to their backcourt. But Markelle Fultz made his much-anticipated return to the court in Week 7. He’s Supposed to have a minutes restriction, but he played 30 minutes against the Cavs on the front end of a back-to-back set (produced a 10-6 -6 line) last week, so it seems that Magic are willing to test him for longer stretches as long as there is at least a day’s rest in between games.

The Magic play on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday this week, so hopefully, Fantasy Managers can see the best version of Fultz with at least 20 minutes per contest. Fultz is beyond streaming at this point because he plays on a team that lacks playmaking from the guard spots, and he’s always had a knack for stuffing the stat sheet. He’ll continue to be a good source of assists and stocks but expect little from three.

Advice: He should be more than 50% rostered, and I’d add and hold in 10 and 12-team Leagues

Watch list:

Jalen Johnson – PF/C, Atlanta Hawks (10% rostered)

The second-year pro got the start for John Collins on Friday and tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists with a block in 33 minutes. He appears to be the preferred option over Onyeka Okongwu (who is Backing up Clint Capela), so Johnson is an intriguing target with the Hawks playing four games this week. There’s not a huge sample size because he hasn’t played a lot of minutes in the league yet.

Joe Harris – SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets (24% rostered)

Ben Simmons is injured, and Seth Curry is going through some turnover woes just in time for Joe Harris to get comfortable. In his previous three games, Harris is averaging 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists with 4.0 triples in 32.9 minutes per game. They may not be playable with such a large slate on Wednesday, but the Friday/Saturday back-to-back is appealing if you’re down in points and Threes at the back half of the week.

Andrew Nembhard – PG/SG Indiana Pacers (32% rostered)

The Pacers have four games this week, and Nembhard has played heavy minutes lately. In his previous two matchups, he’s averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists with 1.5 steals and 50/37/100 shooting splits in 36.4 minutes.

Tyrese Haliburton didn’t play on Sunday night, and he and TJ McConnell are listed as questionable for Monday. Nembhard makes for an excellent streaming option on Monday and potentially even more if he keeps playing at such a high level.

Terance Mann – SG/SF, Los Angeles Clippers (18% rostered)

Fantasy Managers should be able to find a place for Mann on either Wednesday or Thursday when the Clippers play a back-to-back set against the Magic and Heat. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are listed as questionable ahead of Monday’s contest, but the Clippers’ history of load management doesn’t bode well for stars in a four-game week. Mann would probably soak up minutes from both Norman Powell and Luke Kennardwho are injured.

Others to consider: