Target Morant, Adams in Grizzlies-Lakers

NBA First Basket will break down some of his favorite NBA plays of the day here, and will track all his bets in The Action Network app.

NBA First Basket Prop Pick: Ja Morant, Steven Adams

Odds Morant (+420) I Adams (+1100) Time 10 p.m. ET Book FanDuel

The Memphis Grizzlies will head West to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, which starts a five-game road trip for the streaking Grizz. Memphis is the hottest team in the NBA right now with an 11-game winning streak.

Steven Adams (75% opening-tip win rate) will be jumping at center against Thomas Bryant (74% win rate). Adams won the only opening tip against Bryant last season, and the two teams have not yet played this season. I give the Grizzlies a slight edge on the tip-off tonight.

Memphis has scored first a league-leading 73% of the time this season while the Lakers have scored first in 58% of their games. The Lakers have given up the first opposing basket to the center or power forward in 58% of their games this season and in 75% of their past 20 games.

To place your bets on this and many, many other markets across the world of sports, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook right now!

The Grizzlies are a tough team to bet on for first baskets as they distribute the ball well on opening possessions. Dillon Brooks takes the first shot most often (38% of games started), but only makes the first basket in 10% of games started.

Looking at this game and matchup, I like Ja Morant and Steven Adams. Morant is the one with the next highest attempt rate at 22% and he’ll most likely have the ball in his hands if the Grizzlies win the opening tip. Adams doesn’t shoot first much, but he is a good rebounder and against an undersized Lakers team he could easily get a putback.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks First Basket Prop Data

Get NBA First Basket’s bets instantly in The Action Network app.