Tarek El Moussa Shares ‘Proud Dad Moment’ at ‘Competitive’ Daughter Taylor’s First Volleyball Game

Tarek El Moussa is sharing special moments with his eldest as he awaits to become a father for the third time.

The HGTV star and pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa were there to cheer on her 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, in her first middle school volleyball game.

“Tay’s first volleyball game in 6th grade!!! We couldn’t be more proud of her and how hard working and competitive she is,” Tarek captioned a shot of the three shared on Instagram Thursday.

“She had a great first game, it was so fun to watch!! So excited to see her grow in the sport alongside soccer- proud dad moment for sure 🙏❤️❤️,” he concluded.

Tarek, 41, shares Taylor and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The pregnant Selling Sunset star, 35, shared a sweet post on Instagram earlier this week, praising her “close relationship” with her pre-teen stepdaughter.

“Got so Lucky with this one 🤍 I met Tay when she was a little girl and the second I met her, I knew my life was going to change. She melted my heart. She opened her heart to me day one of meeting her, Heather wrote alongside a photo of the pair hugging. “There was never an ‘awkward’ phase for us.”

“Not everyone can understand the close relationship I have with the kids & that’s fine, all that matters is how we feel. The kids made me want to have kids, I love my role as their bonus mom❤️.”

Heather recently teased the possibility of more babies in her future while debuting the nursery for the couple’s baby boy on the way to Access Hollywood.

“We still have the embryos if we decide in the future to have more,” she told the outlet, as Tarek playfully acted Shocked beside her.

Laughing at him, Heather added, “He did say if we decide to have another one, it just has to be back-to-back.”

“Yeah, back-to-back. I’m no spring chicken,” Tarek laughed. “I’m going to be 42.”