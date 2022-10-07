Tar Heels Top ESPN’s Final “Way Too Early Top 25”

The final ESPN “Way Too Early Top 25” was released this morning, and the UNC basketball team still tops the list.

The wait is almost over.

After the UNC basketball team’s outstanding March run came up just three points short of a national championship, Tar Heel fans have been dreaming about what the 2022-2023 season could bring.

When the return of starters Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, and RJ Davis was announced, Carolina became one of a small group of teams that will enter this season as national championship favorites.

Another preseason Top 25 publication was released on Thursday, and this one has the Heels ranked at the top of the list. ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello announced the final edition of his “Way Too Early Top 25” rankings, and Hubert Davis’ Squad is slotted in the top spot.

My Preseason Top 25: 1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Kentucky

5. Duke

6. Kansas

7. Creighton

8. Baylor

9. Arkansas

10. UCLA 11-25 ⬇️https://t.co/HFqy1jIM8R — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) October 6, 2022

Borzello’s top five behind North Carolina are the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, Kentucky Wildcats, and Duke Blue Devils. Some other notable teams found in this ranking (along with Duke) that the Heels will face this season include #14 Indiana and #18 Virginia.

Carolina’s side of the bracket at the Phil Knight Invitational also includes potential matchups with #12 Villanova, #19 Oregon, #20 Alabama, and #23 UConn. The Tar Heels will also face Miami and Michigan, both listed in the “Next in Line” category.

As Hubert Davis is sure to remind his team, preseason rankings mean nothing once the ball is tipped. Last year’s UNC basketball Squad is a great example of that, as the Tar Heels spent the vast majority of the season unranked prior to their Stellar NCAA Tournament run that ultimately earned them a spot at No. 2 at the end-of-year Coaches Poll.

The Tar Heels will open the season a month from today in the Smith Center against UNCW. There is a legitimate shot that the UNC basketball program will open that game and the season as the preseason No. 1 team for the first time since 2016.

